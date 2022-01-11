Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.(Source: Jones County Jail)
By Chris Thies and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A mother was arrested for felony child abuse after her 1-year-old child tested positive for several drugs, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

WDAM reports 28-year-old Victoria Bolan was arrested Tuesday morning.

Officials said her child tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and ecstasy in Dec. 2021 while she had custody of the baby.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child has since been placed with family members and is safe.

It is unclear how the 1-year-old child obtained the drugs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
.
Pewitt CISD campuses temporarily close due to staff illness
Gilmer woman killed in Longview crash
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building
Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building

Latest News

An East Texas couple has converted a school bus into a party bus filled with video games.
WebXtra: East Texas couple converts bus to put video games on the go
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
Beckville High School pet grooming program
WEBXTRA: Beckville High School pet grooming program teaches students skills for the future
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US