Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jacksonville man killed in early morning crash

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Juan A. Rios, 20, was traveling northeast on State Highway 135 around a righthand curve at an unsafe speed. Rios apparently failed to negotiate the curve and his vehicle left the northwest side of the road, striking a pipe fence.

Rios was pronounced dead at the scene, one mile northeast of Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
.
Pewitt CISD campuses temporarily close due to staff illness
Gilmer woman killed in Longview crash
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building
Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building

Latest News

Construction underway on Super One in Jacksonville
Woman killed in wreck at school bus stop in Van Zandt County
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Clouds increase today
Kennard ISD
Kennard ISD closing school until January 18 due COVID outbreak