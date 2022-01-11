Jacksonville man killed in early morning crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Juan A. Rios, 20, was traveling northeast on State Highway 135 around a righthand curve at an unsafe speed. Rios apparently failed to negotiate the curve and his vehicle left the northwest side of the road, striking a pipe fence.

Rios was pronounced dead at the scene, one mile northeast of Jacksonville.

