Jacksonville ISD board hires new athletic director, head coach

Jason Holman and family
Jason Holman and family(Jacksonville ISD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Board of Trustees of Jacksonville ISD held a special meeting on Monday night.

The subject discussed was the hiring of a new athletic director for the district. The board voted to hire Jason Holman as the new AD/head coach.

Holman is a Top Ten graduate of the Jacksonville ISD class of 1990, where he excelled in track, football, and basketball. The then went to SFA and lettered in football for four years. Holman graduated with his BA in business administration and Masters in Educational Administration.

He is in his twenty-fifth year of coaching, and will be relocating to Jacksonville from Tatum ISD, where he has served as AD/HFC for the past three years.

