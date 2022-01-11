Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Houston pair arrested with hundreds of stolen mail items in Bryan

Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26
Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston pair is in the Brazos County jail accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail.

Bryan police say they first saw the two parked by a USPS drop box at the post office on East William J Bryan Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities reportedly stopped Carlos Cruz, 46, and Delmis Guillen Castillo, 26, a short distance away.

Police say they could see some mail inside their vehicle so they did a search. They reportedly found hundreds of pieces of mail in a garbage bag and a suitcase. The mail was from not just the Bryan area, but Waco and Hewitt as well.

They are both charged with felony mail theft.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in wreck at school bus stop in Van Zandt County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
The pedestrian fatality happened on Dec. 21.
DPS releases picture of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit and run
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Jacksonville man killed in early morning crash

Latest News

Researchers are testing thousands of molecules by placing them in a solution that they provide...
Texas A&M researchers working on molecule that prevents mosquitoes from biting
Human Trafficking Event hosted by Family Crisis Center of East Texas
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas hosts ‘End To Human Trafficking’ event in Lufkin
Zavalla
City of Zavalla continues deliberation on flood mitigation funds
Longview HS students working on giant skate art project
Longview High School students working on massive skate project
Longview HS students working on giant skate art project
Longview High School students working on massive skate project