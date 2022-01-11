Gas leak shuts down Fairmont and Gilmer Road in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in Longview.

According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the leak has forced the shutdown of Fairmont and Gilmer Road while crews work to stop the leak.

Around 2:07 p.m., an utility crew was boring a hole when they struck the gas line. A crew from Whitehouse is headed to the scene to fix the line.

Atmos Energy is currently on the scene. They said to expect the roadway to be shutdown for at least two more hours.

