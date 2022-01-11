Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Elysian Fields Elementary in east Texas temporarily closing due to COVID

(WILX)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYSIAN FIELDS, La. (KSLA) - An elementary school in east Texas will temporarily close due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Elysian Fields Elementary School in Harrison County will be closed from Jan. 12 through 18 and will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Several other schools in the ArkLaTex are temporarily closing due to COVID as well, including the Texarkana Independent School District, the Texarkana Arkansas School District, and Summerfield Elementary School in Shreveport. Claiborne Parish schools have also decided to allow parents to opt in for virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in wreck at school bus stop in Van Zandt County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
The pedestrian fatality happened on Dec. 21.
DPS releases picture of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit and run
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Jacksonville man killed in early morning crash

Latest News

Researchers are testing thousands of molecules by placing them in a solution that they provide...
Texas A&M researchers working on molecule that prevents mosquitoes from biting
Blood Crisis
East Texas blood centers donations down as American Red Cross declares national blood crisis
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass.
Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul sparred during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, Jan....
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 13,509 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas