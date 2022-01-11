East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Several East Texas schools are closing with some moving to remote learning due to a resurgence of COVID-19.

Chapel Hill in Titus County announced Monday campuses will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14 with classes resuming Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Elysian Fields Elementary School announced Tuesday the campus will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday, Jan. 18 with classes resuming Wednesday, Jan. 19. There will be no virtual learning.

Gary ISD announced Monday campuses will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 14. Students will continue to learn remotely.

Kennard ISD announced Monday school will be closed through Jan. 18.

Pewitt CISD announced Monday all campuses will be closed through Friday, Jan. 14, classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Previous: COVID-19 cases cause Gary ISD to move to remote instruction for the week

Kennard ISD closing school until January 18 due COVID outbreak

Pewitt CISD campuses temporarily close due to staff illness

Titus County’s Chapel Hill ISD to close Wednesday due to illness

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.