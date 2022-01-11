Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Construction underway on Super One in Jacksonville

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Brookshire Grocery Co. is building a Super 1 Foods in Jacksonville located at 921 S. Jackson Street.

This location will be the company’s 50th Super 1 location. Brookshires Grocery Co. said the new space which is over 58,000 square feet will create approximately 150 jobs for the Jacksonville community.

The store is under construction now and is expected to open in early summer of 2022.

BGC is a family-owned grocery business that operates more than 180 stores in three states – Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas – with three distribution centers. The company employs close to 16,000 individuals. BGC has been in operation since 1928.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

