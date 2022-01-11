Carthage ISD board officially hires new superintendent

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to officially hire Jarrod Bitter to fill the role of superintendent.

Bitter replaces John Wink, who stepped down from the role in November 2020. Longtime East Texas school administrator Jim Dunlap had been serving as interim.

Bitter joins Carthage ISD from Tyler ISD where he served the Tyler ISD administration for five years as assistant superintendent, as well as executive director of school improvement. He also served as principal at Canton High School and the principal at Whitehouse Junior High School. He is a 1997 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School a graduate of the University of Houston and the University of Texas at Tyler.

School board President Dr. Ben Donald said of the unanimous decision “It’s difficult to get seven different people to agree on one hire, but Mr. Bitter made it easy for us.”

