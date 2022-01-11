Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
#19 Red Raiders upset #1 Baylor in Waco

Texas Tech Red Raiders
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 19th Red Raiders went on the road to Waco and knocked off defending National Champion #1 Baylor 65-62 Tuesday night.

Tech went on a 10-0 run to close out the first half to trail by five at the break.

A 10-2 run late in the second half allowed Tech to take the lead and allow them to snap the Bears 21 game winning streak.

Adonis Arena led five Red Raiders in double figures with 14.

Kevin Obanor & Bryson Williams tallied 13 each.

Kevin McCullar back back in the lineup off the bench scored 12. Clarence Nadolny chipped in 11.

Terrence Shannon Jr did not play for the sixth straight game.

Texas Tech has now beat #6 Kansas and #1 Baylor in back to back games.

Texas Tech moves to 12-3 overall and 2-1 in conference.

The Red Raiders now host Oklahoma State, Thursday at 6pm in a rescheduled game.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

