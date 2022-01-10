Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building

Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building
Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman was arrested after an incident involving DPS, Longview Police and a Gregg County Constable.

According to DPS, a trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 80 and issued a ticket. The driver pulled off and threw the shredded ticket out the window. The trooper followed and the driver pulled into The Churchill at Longview apartments on Whaley Street. The driver then hit a vehicle in the parking lot and crashed into a building.

The driver was arrested by Longview police. Charges against the driver are pending, according to LPD.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
A 68-year-old woman died in a fiery two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on...
Louisiana woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Business is booming for Kilgore meat processor
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

Latest News

Suspect caught on camera stealing headstone from Kilgore business
.
East Texas elementary school temporarily closes due to staff illness
A fatal helicopter crash in Polk County on Dec. 30, 2021 was part of a sightseeing tour.
Fatal Polk County helicopter crash began as aerial tour
WEBXTRA: Pedestrian hit by train in Longview
WEBXTRA: Pedestrian hit by train in Longview