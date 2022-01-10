Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman was arrested after an incident involving DPS, Longview Police and a Gregg County Constable.

According to DPS, a trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 80 and issued a ticket. The driver pulled off and threw the shredded ticket out the window. The trooper followed and the driver pulled into The Churchill at Longview apartments on Whaley Street. The driver then hit a vehicle in the parking lot and crashed into a building.

The driver was arrested by Longview police. Charges against the driver are pending, according to LPD.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.