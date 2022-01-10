Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Windows broken, sidewalk damaged after crash in downtown Canton

Windows broken in downtown Canton
Windows broken in downtown Canton((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Several businesses in downtown Canton had to clean up after a crash Sunday night.

The crash happened on Highway 64 in town. A business owner we spoke with said the driver of a vehicle suffered a medical emergency and went off the road. The car ended up coming up the sidewalk, damaging handrails, the sidewalk, and also breaking windows of several businesses.

Earl West, owner of A Wicked Read, said his business had a window broken by the crash. He said the businesses and the city got to work and cleaned everything up quickly.

“I expected it to be a lot worse, fortunately the gentleman was okay, he didn’t get hurt, just a little bit of property damage,” West said.

West said his business has dual-paned glass and only the outer glass was broken.

