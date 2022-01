MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD of Titus County announced Tuesday the school will close Wednesday.

The announcement on Facebook said campuses will be closed Wed. Jan. 12 through Fri. Jan. 14 with classes to resume Tues. Jan. 18.

Students should check with sponsors/coaches about extracurricular activities.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.