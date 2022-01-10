Tenaha’s Jeremy Patton makes it official and signs with Baylor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jeremy Patton had a plan from day 1 of freshman year and he made sure to follow through with that plan.

His plan was simple, play Division I college football.

“He had the plan and he executed the plan,” head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “From his work in the classroom, he took care of his body and the way he treated people. All this was related. It was intentional.”

Patton has excelled in the classroom and on the field for multiple sports at Tenaha. He was heavily recruited from major programs like Texas, LSU and Michigan but he ultimately settled in on Baylor. The Bears recent Sugar Bowl win and win season had to help his decision but the dual threat athlete who will focus on the linebacker decision in college said it came down to how he felt off the field in Waco.

