KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a headstone from a Kilgore funeral home.

The video was taken Jan. 4 at Cunningham Funeral Home.

Kilgore police ask that if you have any information regarding his identity, please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.

