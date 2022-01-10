Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian hit by train in Longview

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday after being struck by a train in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, it happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Cotton Street and the tracks near Mobberly Avenue.

Police say the victim was walking across the tracks when the train struck the victim. They said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is now under investigation by Union Pacific.

