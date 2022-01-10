Mount Pleasant set to hire new head football coach with ties to the community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant has found their next head football coach and he has ties to the community.

The district confirmed their intent is to hire Joe Cluley as the new head football coach at a special called board meeting on Tuesday, January 11 at noon. There should be a sense of familiarity with Cluley from longtime Mount Pleasant residents. His father, Joe Cluley, was the Head Football Coach for the Tigers from 1986-1989. His best season was in 1989 when the Tigers went all the way to the quarterfinals.

According to a release from Mount Pleasant ISD, Cluley graduated from Sam Houston State University where he was a student assistant for the Bearkats. He began his coaching career as an assistant in Lago Vista from 2007-2011. He served as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Wichita Falls from 2011-2015. He then moved to Lubbock Estacado as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator from 2016-2018 and has been the athletic coordinator and head football coach at Estacado since 2018. Cluley is married to Courtney Cluley who works in real estate and they have two daughters, eight-year-old Kate and four-year-old MJ.

“I am extremely grateful to Mr. Marshall, the school board and the hiring committee for giving me the opportunity to come back to Mount Pleasant,” said Cluley. “I am honored to walk the same halls and sidelines my dad walked 32 years ago and very excited to be able to serve the kids, teachers and community of Mount Pleasant. My family and I cannot wait to settle in and become a part of this great community. I look forward to lots of success on the football field as well as all our other athletics programs.”

After the special called board meeting, there will be a reception in the MPISD Board Room to welcome Coach Cluley and his family to Mount Pleasant and MPISD. The reception is open to the public.

