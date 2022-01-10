Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mother pleads guilty in 2-year-old Houston girl’s death

Police in Houston charged the mother of Maliyah Bass in connection with the disappearance and death of the 2-year-old girl. The woman's boyfriend was also charged.(Photos: Houston Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in 2020 has pleaded guilty for her role in the child’s death.

Court records show Sahara Ervin pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a human corpse, during a court hearing Wednesday.

Maliyah Bass had been playing in her apartment complex’s playground on Aug. 22, 2020, when she went missing.  

A day later, a jogger spotted her body in Brays Bayou about 17 miles west of Maliyah’s home.

Police arrested the 22-year-old Ervin and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Travion Thompson, and charged them both with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

Thompson is set to appear in court next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

