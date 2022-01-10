Missing cat that likes to sit on horses reunited with family

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
An Illinois family has solved the mystery of what happened to their missing cat that likes to sit on horses.((Quad-City Times)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GENESEO, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois family has solved the mystery of what happened to their missing cat that likes to sit on horses.

Ann Kandis said the cat, named Noodles, jumped into the trunk of her father’s car in November 2018 while he was at the family’s farm in Geneseo, the Quad-City Times reported. Her father drove off, but stopped along the road when he heard a noise. He opened the trunk and the cat jumped out.

The family posted “lost cat” notices and searched along the road but couldn’t find Noodles.

Kandis had given up on finding Noodles until she stumbled across a Facebook message that a fellow horse lover posted around the time Noodles went missing. The post showed a cat sitting on a horse and asked whether anybody recognized the cat?

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

