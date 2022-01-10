Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Late response to shooting of Floyd grandniece prompts review

Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired...
Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired several shots into her family's Houston apartment. She suffered a punctured lung and liver and several broken ribs.(Source: Derrick Delane, KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police and city officials are investigating an hours long delay by authorities in responding to a shooting early on New Year’s Day in which the 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd was wounded while she slept in her Houston apartment.

The family of Arianna Delane says the girl was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when someone fired several shots into their apartment at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

LaTonya Floyd, George Floyd’s older sister and the girl’s great-aunt, says when police and paramedics didn’t immediately arrive after the family called 911, they drove Arianna to the hospital. Arianna’s family says police didn’t arrive until around 7 a.m.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says his agency is investigating the delayed response.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Debris litters a property following a severe tornado that hit peason community in Sabine Parish.
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
A 68-year-old woman died in a fiery two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on...
Louisiana woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Business is booming for Kilgore meat processor
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by train in Longview
Pedestrian hit by train in Longview
A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the...
Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site
Police in Houston charged the mother of Maliyah Bass in connection with the disappearance and...
Mother pleads guilty in 2-year-old Houston girl’s death
It’s not often that Ted Cruz finds himself having to mend fences with the right.
Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism