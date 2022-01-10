Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Heavy rain, tornadoes sweep through Houston area

At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high...
At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high winds and heavy rains.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high winds and heavy rains, damaging homes and businesses and causing flooding.

National Weather Service officials say most of the damage from the storms that came through Saturday night was in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties.

A weather service official says an EF1 was confirmed to have touched down in Humble, while an EFO was confirmed in Montgomery.

Officials are still surveying damage to in a couple of other areas to determine if there were other tornadoes as well.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Debris litters a property following a severe tornado that hit peason community in Sabine Parish.
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
A 68-year-old woman died in a fiery two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on...
Louisiana woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Business is booming for Kilgore meat processor
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

Latest News

From the Wood County District Clerk
Wood County: Jury duty canceled for the 402nd District Court
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Cool and a little less windy today. Highs in the mid 50s
Debris litters a property following a severe tornado that hit peason community in Sabine Parish.
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
Dr. Steven Puffer received his board certified implant dentistry credential in November 2021.
Nacogdoches Dentist is one of 609 dentists in the world to obtain credential from American Board of Implantology