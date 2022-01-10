Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer woman killed in Longview crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a woman involved in a crash Friday has died from injuries.

The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 in the 2900 block of Gilmer Rd. Investigators report a Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on Gilmer Rd. when a Buick passenger vehicle entered the intersection of Gemi Dr. and Gilmer Rd. into the path of the truck. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Buick passenger car Suzanne Bardwell of Gilmer, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

Previous: Victim suffers life-threatening injuries following Longview crash

