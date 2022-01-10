Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas elementary school temporarily closes due to staff illness

High school and junior high school to remain open
.
.(Pewitt CISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Pewitt Elementary School is closed through Wednesday, Jan. 12. due to staff being out sick, according the the district.

“We have attempted to remain open but as the day progressed, it has become an impossibility,” stated the district on Facebook. “We will evaluate the situation as the week progresses and update you as soon as we are able regarding any further cancellations.”

A graphic shared by the school district on Facebook.
A graphic shared by the school district on Facebook.(Pewitt Consolidated ISD)

The high school and junior high school will remain in operation, according to the district.

“Staff and students illnesses on these campuses are minimal allowing for our students to continue with instruction,” the district said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
A 68-year-old woman died in a fiery two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on...
Louisiana woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Business is booming for Kilgore meat processor
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

Latest News

A fatal helicopter crash in Polk County on Dec. 30, 2021 was part of a sightseeing tour.
Fatal Polk County helicopter crash began as aerial tour
WEBXTRA: Pedestrian hit by train in Longview
WEBXTRA: Pedestrian hit by train in Longview
Pedestrian hit by train in Longview
Pedestrian hit by train in Longview
From the Wood County District Clerk
Wood County: Jury duty canceled for the 402nd District Court