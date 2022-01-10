East Texas elementary school temporarily closes due to staff illness

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Pewitt Elementary School is closed through Wednesday, Jan. 12. due to staff being out sick, according the the district.

“We have attempted to remain open but as the day progressed, it has become an impossibility,” stated the district on Facebook. “We will evaluate the situation as the week progresses and update you as soon as we are able regarding any further cancellations.”

A graphic shared by the school district on Facebook. (Pewitt Consolidated ISD)

The high school and junior high school will remain in operation, according to the district.

“Staff and students illnesses on these campuses are minimal allowing for our students to continue with instruction,” the district said.

