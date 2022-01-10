Candidates introduced at Nacogdoches County Republican Women event

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Republican Women held a prelude to the Republican primary Monday.

Candidates were given two and a half minutes to introduce themselves before party followers. Party survival, complacency, and constitutional rights were all phrases expressed by Nacogdoches County party leaders and the candidates seeking office.

Three candidates and their spouses were not present due to COVID-19. A political forum, sponsored by the Nacogdoches Republican Party will be Jan 25. at 6 p.m. in the courthouse annex.

