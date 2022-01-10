Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Candidates introduced at Nacogdoches County Republican Women event

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Republican Women held a prelude to the Republican primary Monday. 

Candidates were given two and a half minutes to introduce themselves before party followers. Party survival, complacency, and constitutional rights were all phrases expressed by Nacogdoches County party leaders and the candidates seeking office.

Three candidates and their spouses were not present due to COVID-19. A political forum, sponsored by the Nacogdoches Republican Party will be Jan 25. at 6 p.m. in the courthouse annex.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
A 68-year-old woman died in a fiery two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on...
Louisiana woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Pedestrian hit by train in Longview
Pedestrian hit by train in Longview

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 12,574 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Windows broken in downtown Canton
Windows broken, sidewalk damaged after crash in downtown Canton
Dole issues voluntary recall for salad mixes sold in Texas, Louisiana