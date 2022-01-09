Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Tyler Thrift free day

By Erin Wides
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Thrift is celebrating the third anniversary of its Free Day today.

Today, they are letting 70 people in at a time for 10 minutes to pick out anything and everything they want for free. No strings attached. You just have to wait in a line that spans the length of the shopping center and the street nearby.

Tyler Thrift’s Free Day will continue until about 6 p.m.

Shoppers can find everything from food to clothes to picture frames to home décor items. Earlier today, someone walked out with a coffee pot.

The event is designed to help the community and let people know that Tyler Thrift is there.

The store is located at 1700 SSE Loop 323, No. 302 in Tyler.

