Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After storms overnight, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies today with a low chance for a few showers. Our next cold front arrives today, thus temperatures will be dropping through the day. Many of us will see our highs before noon, with Deep East Texas having a chance to warm into the low 70s today before the front. Northern areas can expect afternoon temps in the 50s. Tonight, lows in the mid 30s, and highs on Monday in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny and dry for both Monday and Tuesday. Then, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies return for the rest of the week. Low to moderate rain chances Thursday into the weekend, and highs in the 60s for the second half of the week. Also going to be a windy week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.