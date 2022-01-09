Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas: A Tornado Watch remain in effect until 10PM tonight for portions of Deep East Texas. Please have more than one way of receiving a weather warning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible this evening and overnight. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible at times as well, so please remain weather alert. Scattered rain remains likely well into tomorrow morning until our next cold front moves through. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s but will drop throughout the day thanks to breezy northerly winds at 10-20 mph. Skies clear out later on Sunday and will stay dry on Monday as afternoon highs remain in the lower 50s. We’ll flirt with the freezing mark one more time on Tuesday before sunny skies help temps crawl back up into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon. Spotty rain chances return for Thursday, and Friday, with more widespread showers return later on Friday and early Saturday as another cold front sets up to move through East Texas.

