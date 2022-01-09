Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man after he and other suspects allegedly forced their way into a home on Summerset Drive Sunday night and tried to rob the occupants.

Timontrai Dewayne Sigler, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge. His bond amount has been set at $50,000.

According to the Lufkin PD daily media report, the home invasion occurred in the 100 block of Summerset Drive at about 9:47 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Nick Malone with the Lufkin Police Department said Sigler and several other individuals forced their way into the home and tried to rob the occupants. At the time, Sigler was allegedly armed with a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol.

Malone said a group of individuals in the home worked together to disarm Sigler. He said they either wrestled the gun away from Sigler or forced him to drop it.

At that point, Sigler fled the scene. Lufkin police arrested Sigler a short distance away from the home on Summerset Drive.

Malone said the pistol that was allegedly used in the home invasion was found in the residence.

The case is still under investigation, Malone said. He added that Lufkin PD investigators are trying to identify the other suspects involved in the home invasion.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

