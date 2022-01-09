‘Dare to Care Fair’ helps East Texas nonprofits network with potential volunteers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nearly 20 non-profit organizations were set up today at what’s called the “Dare to Care Fair.”

To become an Eagle Scout Josiah Orozco has to complete a project that benefits a non-profit organization and demonstrates leadership. Orozco is currently a Boy Scout with Troop 335 in Tyler.

He chose to create what he calls the “Dare to care Fair,” where nonprofits get to share with community members more about their organizations and how to get involved.

Today students and families came out to get brochures and network with the different groups.

“I know it seemed stressful for so long for me but it finally happened and seeing everybody smile and seeing students and youth, and other people, like older people from churches who just want to get out in the community and help make a change, seeing them walk to each organization, smile and connect with those people, it was touching,” Orozco said.

Nonprofits got to speak to those wanting to volunteer as well as other organizations at the fair.

“To be able to connect with some of the counseling services, with Linus Project, some people that are kind of aligned with what we are doing so we know we can refer to each other, we can collaborate, and we can work together to strengthen the support in our community,” said Jennifer Carson, Executive Director of Children’s Park of Tyler.

Orozco said he hopes this can become an annual event to help the community and nonprofits.

