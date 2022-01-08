Whitehouse police warn residents to lock vehicles, citing rash of burglaries

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse police say that an organized group of burglars have been stealing from vehicles in the area.

The police say they believe the group of auto burglars is from out of town, and they swept through several neighborhoods looking for unlocked vehicles. They found several unlocked to get into. Police did not detail exactly what was stolen, but said they were likely searching for money and guns.

“Please take note that every car they got into was left unlocked, so please make sure to double check your vehicles are locked when you get home. It is very important that you do not leave your firearms in your vehicle overnight because they can end up in criminal’s hands,” a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page said.

The police have several people of interest identified, and some of the stolen property has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

