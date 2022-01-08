WEBXTRA: Business is booming for Kilgore meat processor

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation most often shows us in everyday use items and at the supermarket, and East Texans are finding a way to offset some of that by processing their own meat.

Supply chain problems and inflation have affected meat prices to the point that many East Texans are going to places like Clower Meat Market in Kilgore to get their own meat processed. Aside from getting a freezer full of meats, customers get more for the money invested.

Carl Clower, the owner of the meat market, said deer season was massive with more customers coming in than ever, and because many are wanting to process hogs and cattle as well, the owners have a lengthy waiting list.

Clower talked about the enormous surge in business.

