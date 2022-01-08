Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Business is booming for Kilgore meat processor

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation most often shows us in everyday use items and at the supermarket, and East Texans are finding a way to offset some of that by processing their own meat.

Supply chain problems and inflation have affected meat prices to the point that many East Texans are going to places like Clower Meat Market in Kilgore to get their own meat processed. Aside from getting a freezer full of meats, customers get more for the money invested.

Carl Clower, the owner of the meat market, said deer season was massive with more customers coming in than ever, and because many are wanting to process hogs and cattle as well, the owners have a lengthy waiting list.

Clower talked about the enormous surge in business.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power pole traps worker in bucket truck
Worker trapped in bucket truck in Longview freed
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries following Longview crash
Source: Gray News Media
Woman dies after SUV goes off Longview loop
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Russell Gilmore (Source: Upshur County Jail)
Upshur County authorities arrest suspect in laundromat break-in, fire

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Nacogdoches police arrest teenage girl who allegedly thrust knife at mother
WEBXTRA: East Texas meat processors
Multiple Henderson County Fire Departments battled a house fire in Tool early Friday morning....
Multiple fire departments battle house fire in Tool