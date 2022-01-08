Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies for this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of East Texas in a Level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe storms today and tonight. Damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible, but the overall threat is low. As far as temperatures go, we’ll be in the upper 60s for most of this afternoon. Overnight temperatures in the 60s and dropping through the day tomorrow into the upper 40s by tomorrow evening with our next cold front. We’ll see near normal highs for Monday and Tuesday, dry those days as well. Temps return to the 60s for Wednesday through at least Friday, and low rain chance back in the forecast for those days. Several windy days this week, but no days with widespread below freezing temps expected.

