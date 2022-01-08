Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies through most of Sunday. Showers and isolated thundershowers, even a few isolated thunderstorms are possible on Saturday. Chances slowly increase as the day moves along. 30% chances in the morning, increasing to 60-70% chances by late afternoon through the nighttime hours. A few showers/thundershowers are possible early on Sunday morning over the far eastern and southern counties as the cold front makes its way through ETX. Rainfall totals of .25 to .75″ appear to be the general rule for Sat/early Sun with a few locations getting more if heavy thundershowers/storms move through. There is a Marginal Risk (5% chance) for significant severe weather on Saturday...into early Sunday morning for much of East Texas, then it leaves the area as the front moves through. Temperatures on Sunday will likely be flipped. High temperatures expected in the morning, cooling off during the afternoon/evening hours. Decreasing clouds Sunday afternoon should leave us under mostly sunny skies for Monday, then partly cloudy on Tuesday. A few more showers are possible late Wed. and more are possible on Thursday out ahead of our next cold front early on Friday morning. Cool temperatures are expected early next week before warming a bit by late week. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.