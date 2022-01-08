Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NWS issues tornado watch for many Deep East Texas counties

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Sugartown
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A tornado watch has been issued for Angelina, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity, and Tyler counties.

The National Weather Service issued the watch at 4:42 p.m. Saturday. It is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m.

“The Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of East Texas in a Level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe storms today and tonight. Damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible, but the overall threat is low,” stated KLTV’s Saturday morning weather at your fingertips.

According to the NWS website, a tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The website urged people to be ready to act quickly if a tornado warning is issued.

