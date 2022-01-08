Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police arrest teenage girl who allegedly thrust knife at mother

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl Friday evening after she allegedly thrust a knife at her mother during an argument.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the incident occurred in the 900 block of Shumard Oak Street t about 6:37 p.m. Friday.

The NPD media report stated that the teenage girl was angry with her mother for taking her phone away. Sgt. Doug Read with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the girl jabbed the knife at her mother and threatened her.

After NPD officers arrived at the scene, they got the mother out of the home through a window. Then, they went inside and arrested the girl, Read said.

The teenage girl was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power pole traps worker in bucket truck
Worker trapped in bucket truck in Longview freed
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries following Longview crash
Source: Gray News Media
Woman dies after SUV goes off Longview loop
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Russell Gilmore (Source: Upshur County Jail)
Upshur County authorities arrest suspect in laundromat break-in, fire

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Business is booming for Kilgore meat processor
WEBXTRA: East Texas meat processors
Multiple Henderson County Fire Departments battled a house fire in Tool early Friday morning....
Multiple fire departments battle house fire in Tool