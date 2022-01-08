Multiple fire departments battle house fire in Tool

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Henderson County Fire Departments battled a house fire in Tool early Friday morning.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, PSRF was dispatched to assist the Tool Volunteer Fire Department and other fire departments with a house fire in the town.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded with its Tanker 1 and Engine 1 responded to the fire. However, PSFR’s Engine 1 had a mechanical issue on State Highway 274 and shut down, the Facebook post stated.

“We would like to thank Tool PD for picking our firefighters and air packs and some spare bottles, so they could still assist on the call,” the Facebook post stated.

A truck from Holt Wrecker picked up Engine 1 and took it to a repair shop.

Multiple Henderson County Fire Departments battled a house fire in Tool early Friday morning. (Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page) (Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page)

