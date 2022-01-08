Mother of fallen East Texas deputy honors son with ‘blue blood drive’

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The mother of a fallen East Texas sheriffs’ deputy honored her son on Friday with a blood drive, and the community showed up, with 42 people stepping up to donate blood.

Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson was killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve 2019, while making a traffic stop in Gary. On Friday, community members, first responders and fellow deputies rolled up their sleeves to honor Dickerson at a “blue blood drive” hosted by the late deputy’s mother and the American Red Cross.

“Chris used to donate blood,” Rebecca Dickerson, Chris’ mom, said. “And so he would do this.”

Dec. 31, 2021 marked two years since Rebecca Dickerson got a knock on the door that no mother of an officer ever wants to get. She said it’s hard to believe the time that’s gone by since that awful day.

“It still hurts,” she said. “He was my middle child. He was a father of two girls. He was a husband. He was a brother. He was a great friend of many. And so it it is hard to believe it’s been two years.”

Dickerson hosted Friday’s blood drive in between the anniversary of Chris’ death and his birthday later this month. She said she also wanted to host it to help celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Sunday.

“I’m hoping to make this a yearly event in honor of Chris, sometime between the time of his death and his birthday,” she said.

After those who were giving blood completed their donation, they had an opportunity to look over a table of photos and mementos set up by his mother. Among the items displayed, his unit’s license plate and one of his PCSO uniform shirts.

Dickerson got emotional when thinking of those who donated their time and blood to honor her son’s memory.

“I get chill bumps. It’s great. I love it. They’re honoring him, his memory, and his legacy. I really appreciate everybody that’s coming and donating. It means a lot to me and our family.”

