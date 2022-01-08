Mark in Texas History: Polk County’s Locomotive No. 5 contributed to area’s timber industry

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In Polk County, you can see an early contribution to the Deep East Texas timber industry. It’s the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto.

Built in 1911 by Philadelphia’s Baldwin Locomotive Works, this locomotive was first used to transport timber in Florida. In the 1920s, it was brought to Texas to use in the logging industry. It ran between Angelina and Polk County mill towns on different tracks, picking up logs and finished lumber that had been hauled by oxen from local cutting areas.

The engine weighs 90,000 pounds and has an engine wheelbase of 23 feet.

Locomotive Number 5 contributed to the area’s timber industry until 1952. It was recognized with a state historical marker in 1992.

If you’d like to have a look at Locomotive Number 5 and its historical marker, they’re located at the corner of South Drew Street and West Church Street in Livingston.

