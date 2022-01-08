Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Louisiana woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in Gregg County

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 68-year-old woman died in a fiery two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on Interstate 20 near Kilgore Friday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the crash, which occurred at about 10:32 p.m. Friday. The collision happened about 1.5 miles west of Kilgore on I-20.

The preliminary crash report shows that Linda Blaney, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was in a 2004 Mazda Tribute that was disabled in the inside lane of the eastbound side of I-20 from what appeared to be a previous single-vehicle wreck.

A 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig traveling in the inside lane of the eastbound side of I-20 struck the Tribute, which burst into flames, the press release stated. The Mazda was “fully engulfed in flames.”

Pt. 4 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Cox pronounced Blaney dead at the scene.

The press release did not say whether the truck driver, Jeremy Ragle, 40, of Emory, was injured.

