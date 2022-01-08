Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Athens police arrest man accused of exposing himself to child

Norris Robert (Source: Athens Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Athens Police Department officers arrested a 57-year-old man Friday in connection with allegations that he exposed himself to a child.

Norris James Robert, of Athens, is still being held in the Henderson County jail on a third-degree felony indecency with a child by exposure charge. His bond amount has been set at $15,000.

“Officers with the Athens Police department arrested a suspected child abuser Friday,” stated a post on the Athens Police Department Facebook page.

Athens PD officers arrested Robert at his residence on an indecency with a child warrant that was signed by City Judge Steve Green.

