Worker in bucket truck trapped by fallen power pole in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are on the scene after a fallen power pole has trapped a worker in a bucket truck on Miles Street.

Authorities on the scene said the worker was in the truck working on a rotten power pole when the pole fell over onto the bucket. The power lines being held up by that pole are live.

SWEPCO has arrived at the scene and is working to disconnect the power.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.