WebXtra: Tyler thrift store giving merchandise away for free

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Thrift is giving away its merchandise for free. Yes, for free. No catch.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti tours the shop as it prepares to celebrate its third anniversary on Sunday by literally opening their doors and letting people come in and grab what they need in the allotted time slot. The owners say this is a way to give back to the community that has kept their doors open.

Each shopper gets 10 minutes. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There are no sign-ups, participation is first come, first served. A sheriff’s deputy will be present to help ensure safety. The store is at 1700 SSE Loop 323 #302 in Tyler.

