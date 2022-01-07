Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Supply chain disruptions creating challenges for meals at East Texas school districts

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Student Nutrition directors at school across the nation, state and Deep East Texas are coping with balancing the pressures of the pandemic. Supply chain disruptions, purchasing power and staffing are creating challenges.

Just today, nutrition directors in Nacogdoches and Lufkin received emails from the USDA announcing school lunch reimbursement rate increases. The increases don’t normally come this time of year, but due to the pandemic, schools are receiving the highest rates available.

Amanda Calk in Lufkin and Robin Thacker in Nacogdoches, both Student Nutrition Directors spoke with KTRE’s Donna McCollum about the challenges they’ve faced going on three years.

