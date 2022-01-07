WebXtra: New Marshall ordinance aimed at boosting urban renewal

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Urban renewal is a problem almost every American city has had to deal with at one time or another, and one East Texas city is taking steps to solve the problem.

Abandoned and in disrepair, numerous homes inside Marshall city limits have drawn the attention of citizens and city council members. Aside from being an eyesore, crumbling and abandoned homes reduce property values for urban neighborhoods, the City of Marshall is focusing on it with a newly approved ordinance. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with members of the Marshall City Council speaks and the city’s director of planning.

