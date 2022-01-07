Upshur County authorities arrest suspect in laundromat break-in, fire

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a laundromat burglary in Hughes Springs that turned into arson in December of 2021, according to Chief Randy Kennedy.

Russel Wayne Gilmore, 40, of Omaha, is still being held in the Upshur County Jail on charges of burglary of a building (Bowie County), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items. No bond amount has been set for the Bowie County charge, and Gilmore’s total bond amount for the other two charges is $100,000.

Gilmore is one of two suspects in the case.

According to a previous East Texas News story, Gilmore and another person tried to break into the office at The Wash-Tub Laundromat at about 3 a.m. in the morning. One of the suspects looked like he was there doing laundry.

The suspect is accused of using a blowtorch in order to try and gain access to the office portion of a local laundromat.

“He did bring in a laundry basket. I believe they knew what time to come up here. Low risk. Not anybody here,” Kennedy said.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video bypassing all the coin-operated machines and heading for the office door.

The door has since been replaced, but one of the suspects tried a dangerous alternative when he couldn’t get the office door open.

We couldn’t tell exactly what he was using, but we could see a flash. A brightening of the video, and damage done to the door,” the chief said in a previous story.

Using what Kennedy believes was some sort of blowtorch or combustible, the man set the door on fire.

“I guess he thought he could melt the mechanism of the lock,” Kennedy said.

It was a dangerous move because the laundromat’s wall is wood-paneled, and apartments are connected to the building.

“On the other side of the building you have three apartments that are occupied, and if you caught the building on fire, then the occupants next door may or may not have made it out before fire consumed the building. The man burned the door, caused significant damage, and therefore will be charged with arson,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has enlisted the help of the DPS crime lab for physical evidence.

Based on surveillance camera footage, Kennedy said it appeared as though the suspects’ vehicle was a Kia Rio.

What the suspect didn’t know was the office contained no cash or valuables – just the video surveillance system, a previous story stated.

Previous story: Hughes Springs police seek public’s help to ID laundromat burglar

