Tyler thrift store giving merchandise away for free on Sunday

Tyler Thrift is giving away its merchandise for free. Yes, for free. No catch.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Thrift is giving away its merchandise for free. Yes, for free. No catch.

“Free Day” celebrates its third anniversary on Sunday when the store will literally open its doors and let people come in and grab what they need in the allotted time slot. The owners say this is a way to give back to the community that has kept their doors open.

“It’s a free day. There are no strings attached other than you may have to stand out in the cold for a few hours,” said Tyler Thrift co-owner Dallas Browning.

Browning said customers are concerned they are closing, but they are not.

“They just think that this is it;, we’re shutting down, and that’s not the case,” Browning said.

Tyler Thrift plans to pass out pizza, snacks, and drinks to those in line.

“We’re not here for us that day. We’re here for everyone who has kept us here all these years, and we can only say thank you by giving away everything that we have,” Browning said.

Each shopper gets 10 minutes. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There are no sign-ups, participation is first-come, first served. A sheriff’s deputy will be present to help ensure safety. The store is at 1700 SSE Loop 323 No. 302 in Tyler.

