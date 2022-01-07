Tyler Boy Scout creates, hosts ‘Dare to Care Fair’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Boy Scout working towards an Eagle Scout badge created a fair to bring together non-profit organizations and people wishing to serve.

Josiah Orozco is a Boy Scout with Troop 335 in Tyler. He’s a 17-year-old junior at Whitehouse High School and has been in scouts for 11 years. To become an Eagle Scout he has to complete a project that benefits a non-profit organization and demonstrates leadership.

“I couldn’t really choose what organization I wanted to do, so I thought, you know what would be amazing, if there was some sort of like a day where I could just go in and see all of these non profits laid out rather than having to search them online and go in, see what they do, and see how I can help them. And thus the idea of the Dare to Care Fair was born,” Orozco said.

After submitting a proposal and getting it approved, he’s been planning since November of 2020 to get everything in place for this coming Sunday. About 20 local organizations will be in attendance.

“I started a little bit of work on it here and there. But as it got closer I realized I had to do more work and I had to designate jobs, and sometimes I had to do things myself. It’s been a kind of up and down process,” Orozco said.

The fair is open to the community but Orozco said he hopes students and those who need service hours come out.

“I want people who have passions but don’t know that much about these non-profits to come in and express their passions in these non-profits because that’s kind of where it all started,” Orozco said. “A man had a passion for something, for both helping people and something that he’s interested in, and he made a non-profit. I wanted to give that man or that woman an opportunity to show people and hopefully other people with the same passion volunteer and help.”

Orozco said he couldn’t have done this without the support from many people in his life.

“Mostly my mother, she was a huge supporter, an amazing woman and was there with me the whole way. But a lot of people, including my mother told me on multiple occasions this is kind of insane and it’s going to be a really, really hard thing to do,” he said. “They were absolutely right, but I stuck with it anyway and I am now only two days away from the project and I’ve learned so, so much.”

Orozco said many of his friends need to complete service hours and hundreds of students and community members would like to serve, but they don’t know where to start. He was able to facilitate organizations gathering together to showcase their work to the public.

The Dare to Care Fair is Sunday from 12:30-4:30 pm at First Christian Church in Tyler, located at 4202 S. Broadway.

