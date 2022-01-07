Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - Police say a mother and her 1-year-old were shot in a Texas Walmart parking lot after her 2-year-old took a handgun and fired it accidentally.

Police in Granbury, southwest of Fort Worth, said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console Wednesday. The bullet wounded the 1-year-old in the leg and the mother in the arm and side.

Both were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but police said their injuries didn’t appear to be serious.

