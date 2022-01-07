Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Forest Service fighting 350 acre wildfire in Nacogdoches County

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fire crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service have put out a call for assistance in fighting a large wildfire in Nacogdoches County.

Thursday night, an estimated 100 acres of land were ablaze, about 5 miles south of the city of Nacogdoches, near U.S. Highway 59. At the time, the Forest Service reported zero containment.

Fire crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service have put out a call for assistance in fighting a large wildfire in Nacogdoches County.(KTRE staff)

By 4:30 a.m. Friday, the fire had spread to 350 acres, with 40 percent contained.

The Forest Service has named the fire the ‘Beaver Pond Fire.’

Additional information about the cause of the fire was not immediately available. However, the area has experienced a period of drier conditions.

In its Thursday update, the U.S. Drought Monitor listed most of Nacogdoches County under a ‘Severe Drought,’ with the rest of the region classified under either ‘Severe’ or ‘Moderate’ conditions.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

