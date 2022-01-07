SFA opens WAC play with win over Abilene Christian

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks showed no rust early in their 64-58 win over Abilene Christian Thursday night to open WAC play.

The ‘Jacks had not played 19 days since their 80-72 loss to Kansas due to one cancelation and two postponements. Those changes due to COVID-19 issues with all their opponents.

ACU took an early -4 lead. SFA would take the lead at 9-7 and never look back leading the rest of the game. Their largest lead was 17 points with 1:22 left in the first half. Gavin Kensmil led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds.

SFA improved to 9-4 on the year and 1-0 in WAC play. The Wildcats fall to 11-3 on the year and 2-1 in WAC play. SGA will travel to Tarleton State on Saturday to take on the Texans. Tarleton is 7-9 and 2-1 in WAC play after beating Sam Houston 75-64.

The team’s next home game will be on Tuesday January 11 against UT-Rio Grande Valley. This game is a make up game from a Dec. 30 postponement. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

