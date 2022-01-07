Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SFA opens WAC play with win over Abilene Christian

SFA beats ACU (Courtesy of KTXS).
SFA beats ACU (Courtesy of KTXS).(KTXS)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks showed no rust early in their 64-58 win over Abilene Christian Thursday night to open WAC play.

The ‘Jacks had not played 19 days since their 80-72 loss to Kansas due to one cancelation and two postponements. Those changes due to COVID-19 issues with all their opponents.

ACU took an early -4 lead. SFA would take the lead at 9-7 and never look back leading the rest of the game. Their largest lead was 17 points with 1:22 left in the first half. Gavin Kensmil led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds.

SFA improved to 9-4 on the year and 1-0 in WAC play. The Wildcats fall to 11-3 on the year and 2-1 in WAC play. SGA will travel to Tarleton State on Saturday to take on the Texans. Tarleton is 7-9 and 2-1 in WAC play after beating Sam Houston 75-64.

The team’s next home game will be on Tuesday January 11 against UT-Rio Grande Valley. This game is a make up game from a Dec. 30 postponement. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
Source: Gray News Media
Woman dies after SUV goes off Longview loop
This wreck is at the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
3-car crash slows traffic at S. Broadway, Loop 323 in Tyler
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
Basketball (Source: KCBD Graphic)
Angelina College updates men’s basketball schedule
2021 SFA basketball
‘Jacks finally ready to tip off WAC play at Abilene
Michigan's Laila Phelia (5) dribbles around Baylor's Jordan Lewis (3) in the second half of an...
Baylor women’s basketball game against Texas postponed